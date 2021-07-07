Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Robust organic growth, including the expansion of the microelectronics business, is aiding Mercury Systems’ growth. Strong demand for products resulting in significant deal wins, which is driving sales. Moreover, modernization in radar, electronic warfare and C4I is high, providing the company with new opportunities in weapon systems, space, avionics processing, and mission computing and embedded rugged service. Domain expertise in analog and digital integration has helped it build a solid long-term relationship with defense prime contractors. However, though Mercury has been steadily winning development contracts from the federal government, these low-margin deals are likely to affect its profitability in the long run. Also, intense competition from CACI and SAIC is a concern. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Shares of MRCY traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.14. 1,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,529. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $52.40 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $192,225.00. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

