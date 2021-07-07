Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Meridian were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRBK opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $29.18.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 19.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

