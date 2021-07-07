Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 57.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,052. Methanex has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

