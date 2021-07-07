Method Finance (MTHD) Price Down 4.8% This Week

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Method Finance has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $661.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,804,618 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

