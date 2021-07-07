Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 18,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Metro Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

