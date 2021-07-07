Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,777,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,789,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,623,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD opened at $1,419.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,312.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $811.97 and a 12-month high of $1,427.42.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.