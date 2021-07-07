Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.59.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.413 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

