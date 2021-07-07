Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Longbow Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $164.59.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

