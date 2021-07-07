MiL.k 24 Hour Volume Hits $149.28 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. MiL.k has a market cap of $80.02 million and $149.28 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k coin can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MiL.k

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

