Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder Sells $797,671.80 in Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,521. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 647,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 99,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

