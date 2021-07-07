Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 485 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

