MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $108.57 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.39.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

