MML Investors Services LLC Has $16.46 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after buying an additional 379,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON stock opened at $218.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.90 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

