MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $15,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after buying an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.72.

