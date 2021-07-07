MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of CAT opened at $213.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.11 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

