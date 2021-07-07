MML Investors Services LLC Sells 262,867 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262,867 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period.

IAU stock opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.58.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

