MML Investors Services LLC Sells 31,261 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after buying an additional 62,642 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,791,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

