MMOCoin (MMO) 1-Day Volume Hits $156.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 66.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $304,093.00 and approximately $156.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.