monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. monday.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $232.47 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $256.16.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

