Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou Sells 500 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $383.46 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.07. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

