Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -15.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,882 shares of company stock worth $2,018,883. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

