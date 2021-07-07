Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $322.00 to $376.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $369.99 and last traded at $368.13, with a volume of 1956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $367.84.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.67.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,652,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,051,000 after buying an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,086,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Moody’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,657,000 after buying an additional 148,846 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,716,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,420,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

