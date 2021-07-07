Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.35.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

