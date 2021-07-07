mStable USD Market Capitalization Tops $38.81 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00002830 BTC on exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $38.81 million and approximately $1,466.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

