Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 145,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Mueller Water Products worth $24,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

