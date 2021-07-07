Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report issued on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.10.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.07 on Monday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$7.43 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

