Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,073 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,907.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 8X8 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

