Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 483 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after acquiring an additional 382,043 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 343,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

NYSE:KFY opened at $67.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.64. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

