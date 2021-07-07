Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after acquiring an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,166,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after buying an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,135.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 663,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,723,000 after buying an additional 609,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,678,000 after buying an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

