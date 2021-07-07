Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 874,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $971,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $34,001,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 671,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 121,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 43,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $52.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

