Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,297,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,359,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $2,447,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,993.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $208,976.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,998.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,795 over the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

