Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $12,834,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,720 shares of company stock worth $4,799,851. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.23 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

