Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

EAT stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,053.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

