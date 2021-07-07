Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 33 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $391.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.29.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total value of $1,198,715.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at $100,273,194.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,115 shares of company stock worth $13,910,794 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

