MVL (MVL) Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $194.35 million and approximately $27.70 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00059141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00939515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00045522 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,354,799 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

