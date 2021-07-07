Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)’s share price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 350,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,087,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Mydecine Innovations Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYCOF)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc operates as a biopharma and life sciences company which focuses on research, development, acceptance, and commercialization of alternative nature-sourced medicine for treating mental health problems. Its mental health solutions focuses on clinical trials focusing on veterans; emergency medical services (EMS); first responders with a PTSD indication; and drug discovery and delivery mechanisms.

