Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 216,329 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lessened its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,329 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 27,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.72. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $449.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.89.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 56.02% and a net margin of 50.59%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

