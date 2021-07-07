National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Head-To-Head Review

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get National American University alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National American University and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50

Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.18%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than National American University.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National American University and Gaotu Techedu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $37.26 million 0.11 -$25.09 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.17 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -15.24

National American University has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Risk and Volatility

National American University has a beta of -1.42, meaning that its share price is 242% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.21, meaning that its share price is 221% less volatile than the S&P 500.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.