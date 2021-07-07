National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

