National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.
NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 743,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,943. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.