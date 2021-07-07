National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.71.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,727,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.14. 743,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,943. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.