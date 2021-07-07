Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,558 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.05% of Natura &Co worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $26,356,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Natura &Co by 1,147.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $4,361,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Natura &Co by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -142.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.71 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

