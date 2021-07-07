NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) shares fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.40. 4,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 527,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $487.64 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.99.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,870. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 379,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

