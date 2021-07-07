Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $22.81 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

