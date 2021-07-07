Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 15,997 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

