Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 6,956 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.69. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

MMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

