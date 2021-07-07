Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,631. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

