Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes Position in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $1,760,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $12,000,000.

OTCMKTS BRPMU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.08. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

