Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $150.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $188.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.60.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $155.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.92. Nevro has a 12 month low of $111.87 and a 12 month high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

