New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of New Residential Investment worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 91,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

NRZ stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

