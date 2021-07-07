New York Life Investments Alternatives Decreases Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

New York Life Investments Alternatives lowered its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives’ holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 234.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

